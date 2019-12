This is the scene on the M23 this morning as floodwater cascaded onto the carriageway.

The motorway remains closed in both directions between junctions 10 and 11.

M23 flooded SUS-191220-112339001

Highways England say the ‘substantial flooding’ will take some time to clear.

A spokesman said: “Our maintenance teams continue to work on clearing the water but the road is likely to remain closed for several more hours due to the volume of water involved.”

Diversions are in place.

The flooded M23 SUS-191220-112316001