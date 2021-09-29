Lynchmere veteran becomes one of the first to receive Covid booster vaccination

Michael Tibbs had previously made history as the oldest person to receive the Pfizer jab in the UK on December 8 last year. Yesterday (September 28), the Second World War submarine lieutenant received his booster shot.

Mr Tibbs received his booster vaccination at Midhurst Pharmacy ahead of his 100th birthday.

Mr Tibbs said: “I’m grateful to receive the booster vaccination as I was to receive the first. I didn’t notice any side effects. Just a prick, and it’s done!

Michael Tibbs, 99, received his Covid booster vaccination this week

"It’s wonderful and I think it’ll make a lot of difference to everybody.”

Since his vaccinations, Mr Tibbs has taken advantage of his freedom, and is now looking forward to celebrating his 100th birthday in November with his five great-grandchildren.

The vaccination service at Midhurst Pharmacy is one of more than 30 across Sussex which are now giving booster vaccinations to eligible patients.

Lead pharmacist Raj Rohilla and his team have been working hard to vaccinate thousands of people in the community since the programme began in December last year.

Raj said: "It was a real pleasure and an honour to meet Mr Tibbs at our pharmacy. We feel it a real privilege to complete Mr Tibbs' vaccination journey with his Covid booster.

“We would like to urge everyone who is invited for their Covid booster to take up the offer and book with the National Booking System either online or by phoning 119.

“We wish Mr Tibbs the very best for his 100th birthday that's coming up very soon."

People who are more vulnerable to the virus are being invited to top up their protection ahead of winter – six months or more after receiving their second jab.

The NHS in Sussex is urging everyone follow in Mr Tibbs' footsteps by taking up the offer for their booster vaccination when they are invited.

People do not need to contact the NHS but will be invited when it is their turn.