Loxwood’s first Jazz, Gin and Blues festival hailed a success

The first ever Loxwood Jazz, Gin and Blues festival has been hailed a great success after more than 350 people attended.

The event, held in the woodland of Loxwood Meadow on Sunday, August 18, welcomed jazz from the 17-piece Simon Bates Big Band, Paz, Sara Oschlag Band, the Harry Green/Ashton Jones Quintet, and blues from Yoka and Big Ray.

Visitors also enjoyed tasting a wide range of gin from local gin distillers including The Gin Kitchen, Slake Gin, Cabin Pressure Spirits and Madame Jennifer, along with Real Ales from Langham Brewery and mead from Loxwood Meadworks.

Organisers Maurice Bacon, from Loxwood Meadow, and Simon Bates, from Loxwood Jazz, were absolutely delighted by the festival’s success and agreed that it should become an annual event.

Simon said: “The day could hardly have gone any better.

“Despite the rain we had in the morning, the weather was just about perfect from midday until the end of the festival.

“The musicians were amazing and the sound crew were tremendous - all working incredibly hard to ensure that the festival ran smoothly for the enthusiastic audience of all ages. I’m still buzzing!

“Among the comments from the delighted audience was ‘the sound is fantastic’; ‘fabulous music, wonderful atmosphere, perfect setting’; ‘that’s the tightest, most kicking big band I’ve ever heard live!’.

“It was really appropriate that this amazing festival was launched in the year that Loxwood Jazz celebrate the tenth year that they have run monthly jazz at North Hall, Loxwood.”

For more information on Loxwood Jazz, visit www.loxwoodjazz.co.uk

