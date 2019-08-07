Loxwood Joust’s first weekend brings medieval mayhem and family fun

The rivalry and banter between the jousting knights was back in full flow this weekend as thousands experienced a day in medieval England at the first of the Loxwood Joust’s two weekends of fun and revelry.

Celebrating Queen Katheryn Adelina 1 of Loxwood’s first year on the throne, the best knights in the land were invited to attend a mêlée on the battle field, and Sir Thomas of Loxwood returned to defend both his Queen’s lands, and his title in the jousting arena when pitted against his arch enemy Sir Hector of Horsham.

DM1980507a.jpg. Loxwood Joust 2019. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190408-162238008

Sir Alexander Iden of Kent had been invited by Queen Katheryn to this year’s tournament before his real intentions to overthrow the Loxwood Kingdom were made clear.

As a result, visitors to this spectacular event saw two magnificent full contact battles each day with 200 fully armoured knights, 70 archers and 20 gunners displaying their skills, strength and training as they went into combat with their authentic mediaeval weaponry.

And the excitement continued in the jousting arena as the four jousting knights powered down the tilt with a thunder of hooves, before their clashing lances splintered on impact.

By far the fastest man on the field, Sir Luke took on Sir Hector with his roguish humour and impressive swordsmanship and bade him to yield before being declared as the tournament’s jousting champion.

DM1980499a.jpg. Loxwood Joust 2019. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190408-162353008

Emma Barker who was attending the Loxwood Joust for the first time said: ”What a fantastic day, such a great day out for all the family.

“It was really good to see the children interacting with the weapons experts, so it really was ‘learning with fun’.

“The stalls and entertainment were brilliant, the melee was very realistic and the jousting stunning. Well done to everyone involved, we will definitely be coming back next year.”

With the activities and entertainment taking place every half hour from 10am to 6pm there was something for everyone and the new knight school proved to be a huge success.

DM1980497a.jpg. Loxwood Joust 2019. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190408-162342008

The Bards were roaming the Loxwood Kingdom’s meadows and woodlands spinning fine tales and spreading the hearsay of Loxwood, whilst the witches, faerie goddess mother, wandering minstrels and children’s kingdom activities were once again the favourites of many.

Maurice Bacon, organiser of the Joust said: “We have had an amazing weekend with all of our new attractions being really popular and Queen Katheryn and our new History of Loxwood story, that is now running through the various threads of the event, has also been very well received.

“We always aim to make the full mediaeval experience really come to life for our visitors, and this weekend we have achieved that with a large array of characters, food, drink and historic accuracy that is fun, engaging and thrilling for people of all ages.”

The second weekend of the Loxwood Joust takes place on August 10 and 11, and advance tickets are on sale at www.loxwoodjoust.co.uk

DM1980497a.jpg. Loxwood Joust 2019. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190408-162716008

The Loxwood Joust is located just off the B2133 between Wisborough Green and Loxwood and has ample free parking.

For more information about the Loxwood Joust, visit www.loxwoodjoust.co.uk, or keep up to date with events on the festival’s Facebook page by visiting https://www.facebook.com/LoxwoodJoust/

DM1980452a.jpg. Loxwood Joust 2019. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190408-162706008

DM1980449a.jpg. Loxwood Joust 2019. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190408-162509008

DM1980391a.jpg. Loxwood Joust 2019. Mediaeval Babes Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190408-162321008

DM1980365a.jpg. Loxwood Joust 2019. FRom left, Duchess Cecily of Richmond, Queen Katheryn Adelina 1st of Loxwood and Lady Gwendaline of St Osyth. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190408-162633008

DM1980359a.jpg. Loxwood Joust 2019. FRom left, Duchess Cecily of Richmond, Queen Katheryn Adelina 1st of Loxwood and Lady Gwendaline of St Osyth. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190408-162249008