Lower Beeding pupils hold fundraiser for classmate with fatal muscle wasting disease

The school council at Holy Trinity School organised a sponsored run, cake sale and auction in support of Austin Foster who was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy at the age of two.

The fundraiser took place on Wednesday, June 16, for the charity Harrison’s Fund which is funding trials to help find a cure for the disease which affects all the muscles in the body, causing them to waste away..

Maxine Foster, Austin’s mum, said: “ We had a really amazing day, the children were so enthusiastic on such a hot day!

Pupils at Holy Trinity School in Lower Beeding during the fundraiser in support of classmate Austin Foster who has a fatal muscle wasting disease SUS-210622-084215001

“The whole school and teachers were involved and the event kicked off at 9.30am.

“Each person had to do as many laps of the school field as they could within a half hour period. We counted up the number of laps and the children were rewarded on each lap with a water sprinkler and at the end were able to help themselves to a lovely cake.

“We then held a very successful cake sale for parents and children after school.

“We also auctioned off a very special cake baked by one of our lovely mums, Sarah Raciti, and this itself raised £320. We are yet to receive all sponsorship money but we hope to raise £1,000!

Auston Foster with his mum, Maxine SUS-210622-084225001

“I felt incredibly proud of all the children who were so passionate about this event.

“Knowing that they were helping their little friend Austin. Their genuine enthusiasm made me realise how much they want Austin to get better and to help doctors find a cure for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

“ There was a real buzz in the school from everyone involved and I am incredibly proud of our school council for organising such a brilliant event.

“Their wonderful teacher Mrs Cranfield helped make the day truly special.”