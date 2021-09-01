LOVE Local Arts events were a ‘great success’ for the town

The last of the LOVE Local Arts events happened on Saturday, which had interactive music, puppetry, and the opportunity to get creative with chalk.

Chair of the town council’s policy and finance committee, councillor Dr James Walsh, said: “Littlehampton Town Council was delighted to be work alongside Arun District Council and Artswork with support from Littlehampton Organisation of Community Arts to deliver the Love Local Arts programme this summer.

“The local community has embraced every activity over the past four weeks culminating on Saturday, August 28, with a series of interactive music, brilliant walk about puppetry and the opportunity to draw in chalk all over the precinct.

“The programme has certainly showcased the outstanding talents of local organisations and we hope to return with a similar programme of events next year.“

Mayor of Littlehampton, councillor Michelle Molloy, said: “It has been really nice to see so many people of enjoying the Love Local Arts Events.

“The town council has worked hard to ensure that we all had something to look forward to and enjoy in our own town each week.

“The events have been a great success and paired with the amazing team at Littlehampton Organisation of Community Arts (LOCA), there was never a dull Saturday over the summer holidays.”

The Step into Colour exhibition showcasing photography by A-Level students will continue at the old Hartleys store, 61 – 63 High Street, until September 10.

