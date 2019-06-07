Love Island: Sussex contestant is now the bookie's favourite to win

A contestant from Sussex is now the bookie's favourite to win Love Island 2019.

Amy Hart, a 26-year-old former air hostess from Worthing, and her partner, professional dancer Curtis Pritchard, have odds of 7/4 according to odds calculator OddsMonkey.

Amy Hart from Worthing is now the bookie's favourite to win Love Island 2019. Picture: ITV

OddsMonkey spokesman Peter Watton said: “A fascinating opening few days in the villa, have already had a love triangle, but as present only one genuine couple are emerging in the shape of Curtis and Amy, who are getting along great and both seem to be popular with the public judging by the money coming for them.”

Read more about to win free tickets to the Love Island final here.

Curtis, the brother of Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ, was a late arrival on the opening episode alongside Tommy Fury, the brother of Tyson Fury.

Amy and him bonded soon after, and they recoupled on the second episode.

Former bookie's favourites Lucie Donlan and Joe Garratt were split up when Tommy picked Lucie to be in a couple, which has affected their odds as Lucie decides which of them she wants to be with. They remain second favourites to win however, with odds of 7/2.

Amy Hart from Worthing with her partner, Curtis Pritchard. Picture: ITV

And while things cooled off between Lucie and Joe, romance seemed to blossom between Amy and Curtis, who shared a kiss under the sheets in Thursday's episode.

Here are the odds compiled by OddsMonkey, published today (June 7):

Curtis Pritchard and Amy Hart 7/4

Joe Garratt and Lucie Donlan 7/2

Amy and Curtis shared their first proper kiss on Thursday's episode. Picture: ITV

Tommy Fury and Lucie Donlan 11/2

Joe Garratt and Amber Gill 12/1

Tommy Fury and Amber Gill 14/1

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague 14/1

Anton Danyluk and Anna Vakili 33/1

Anton Danyluk and Molly-Mae Hague 33/1

Callum Macleod and Molly-Mae Hague 33/1

Curtis Pritchard and Yewande Biala 33/1

Tommy Fury and Anna Vakili 33/1

Callum Macleod and Yewande Biala 40/1

Michael Griffiths and Lucie Donlan 40/1

Sherif Lanre and Anna Vakili 40/1

Anton Danyluk and Lucie Donlan 50/1

Curtis Pritchard and Lucie Donlan 50/1

Michael Griffiths and Yewande Biala 50/1

Anton Danyluk and Amy Hart 66/1

Callum Macleod and Amber Gill 66/1

Callum Macleod and Amy Hart 66/1

Sherif Lanre and Amber Gill 66/1

Tommy Fury and Amy Hart 66/1