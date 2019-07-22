Long-standing Shoreham couple celebrate diamond wedding

Long-standing Shoreham residents Mary and Barry Mills have celebrated their diamond wedding.

They were married in Worthing on July 18, 1959, and have both been heavily involved in the community during their many years in Shoreham.

Daughter Cheryl Pollington said: “Barry, after a career in the Royal Navy, was a long-time youth sailing instructor at the Adur Centre in Shoreham and taught many local children to sail.

“He is now a leader with Adur Healthy Walkers and enjoys walking the Downs and the River Adur regularly with his group of walkers.

“Mary was a dinnerlady and then welfare assistant at Buckingham Road School during the 1970s. She then went on to work as a receptionist at the medical centre in Shoreham until she retired.”

The couple met as children during World War Two and grew up living next door to each other.

They have travelled widely and enjoyed visiting many countries together.

They have two daughters and three grandchildren.

Mary and Barry were thrilled to receive a birthday card from the Queen and celebrated with family at home.