Long-standing Horsham retailer closes town centre store

A long-standing Horsham town centre retailer has announced its sudden closure.

After 27 years of trading in the town chinaware and gift specialist Samuel Parker has shut up shop.

Owners Margaret and Michael Cockerilll said they had been given an offer they could not refuse and confirmed the store had now closed.

Signs plastered around the store in Middle Street read: “Due to age and being made an offer we can’t refuse, and with a heavy heart, we have closed our shop here in Middle Street.

“We will be removing our stock and other matter from the shop over the next week or so.

“We will continue to trade on the internet where we still have our ebay shop and will shortly be opening a selling website. We also intend to have a stall in the Carfax market on thursdays and Saturdays and at other fairs and shows.

“If you wish to keep up with what’s what at our end of things or just want a natter then please telephone us.

The notice adds: “Over the last 27 years we have been fortunate to have served 1,000 of customers and we would like to thank you all very much indeed for your custom and friendship thus making this a most enjoyable period of our lives.”