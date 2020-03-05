London Marathon 2020 fundraiser at Bognor Regis hair salon in support of Alzheimer’s Research UK

A Bognor Regis hair salon is holding another charity day after raising thousands of pounds for Alzheimer’s Research UK last week.

Richard Pearce Hairdressing, in Aldwick Street, will be offering cut and blow dries on Tuesday (March 10) for cash or cheque donations that reflect the value of the service received.

Richard Pearce after finishing last year's London Marathon

Last Tuesday’s charity day (February 25) raised £1,165 towards owner Richard Pearce’s fundraising total ahead of his London Marathon run next month.

Richard said: “The support from our customers was fantastic.

“I ran my first marathon last year and raised over £3,600 for Alzheimer’s Research UK and hope to achieve the same again this year.”

Richard is running the marathon in memory his nan and mother-in-law, who both had vascular dementia.

He said: “Every penny will be donated to Alzheimer’s Research UK to fund vital research which is making ground breaking progress towards putting and end to Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“This vile illness steals memories and personalities from its victims and loved ones from their families.

“If anyone would like to come and support this in return for a great haircut, please call us to book on 01243 838388.”

People can also donate to Richard’s London Marathon fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Research UK on his {{https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=Pearce5bedd92dc0cd1&pageUrl=3|Virgin Money Giving page}