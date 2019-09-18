Lodge Hill holds family fun day to celebrate activity centre’s 20th anniversary

Late summer sunshine shone on families as they arrived for a day of activities and fun at an outdoor activity centre in Pulbrough.

The successful open day was held on Saturday, September 14, to mark Lodge Hill’s 20th anniversary year.

Visitors enjoyed various activities including a 100 metre zip wire, tunnelling, archery and sno-tubing in the 32 acres of woodland situated in the heart of the South Downs National Park.

The young (and not so young!) were able to try the activities throughout the day with many picnicking in the grounds and enjoying a delicious barbecue and refreshments.

Tiny Tinkers Ltd were on hand with soft play to keep the young entertained and Malcolm from Bubble Pop kept everyone fascinated as giant bubbles were created and floated into the clear blue sky.

Lisa May, CEO at Lodge Hill, said: “The feedback from many of the guests who attended was amazing, with many encouraging us to run a festival of activities as an annual event.

“Thanks to the generous sponsorship from Harwoods, tickets for a whole day of activities were only £5 per person which enabled so many to help us celebrate our 20th anniversary year.”

Lodge Hill is an activity centre with accommodation and camping facilities situated in Watersfield just south of Pulborough on the A29. It has a charitable status and specialises in providing all-inclusive activities, supported by event and conference activities.

For more information about Lodge Hill, visit www.lodgehill.org.uk

To view a gallery of pictures from the event, click here.

