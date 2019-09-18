Jake and Isabell in the tunnels SUS-190918-112332001

Lodge Hill Family Fun Day in pictures

Here are a selection of pictures from Lodge Hill’s successful 20th anniversary fun day which was held at the weekend.

Families enjoyed a range of activities at the event on Saturday (September 14).

Barbecue by Tracey and Richard SUS-190918-111600001
Skill on the climbing wall with guidance from the professional Lodge Hill team SUS-190918-112137001
There were plenty of activities throughout the day SUS-190918-112210001
Grown ups enjoy the bubbles too! SUS-190918-112227001
