Live Nativity tells Christmas story through streets of East Worthing

A live Nativity carried Mary and Joseph through the streets of East Worthing, telling the Christmas story on the way.

The journey started at St George’s Church, with John the donkey from East Clayton Farm joining Mary and Joseph for the walk.

Meeting up with the three Wise Men

Kathryn Hughes-Burton, children’s and youth worker, said: “The Christmas story was told through words and the singing of carols all along the route.

“Our first stop was The Alexandra Pub in Lyndhurst Road, to see if there is any room in the inn. We then went to Homefield Road and Park Road, into Homefield Park to find the angels.

“We met the shepherds at the corner of Chesswood Road and finally, we found the Wise Men at Ladydell Road, before returning to church for carols around the stable scene, followed by refreshments served in the church.”

The church’s annual carol service will be on Sunday, December 22, at 6.30pm, the Christingle service is at 5pm on Christmas Eve and the All Age Holy Communion Christmas Day celebration service will be at 10.30am.

The angels in Homefield Park

Contact the church office on 01903 219672 or email office@stgeorgesworthing.org.uk for more information.