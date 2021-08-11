Littlehampton women raise money for Southampton hospital neonatal unit

Katrina Turnball, Sharon Ross, Donna Ashman, Susanne Ross, Carolin Nunn-Hammond and Natalie Sumner, all from Littlehampton, will complete the charity event in Bognor Regis at 9am this Saturday.

The assault course, at Rookery Fit Farm, contains monkey bars, swing ropes, tyres climbs, and much more.

Their efforts were inspired after Sharon’s grand-daughter, Vienna, was born two months premature in May, 2020, with a congenital condition called Gastroschisis which required surgery.

Baby Vienna had to undergo life saving surgery in the neonatal intensive care unit at Southampton Hosptial after being born with a congential condition.

She was treated at Southampton’s Princess Anne Hospital in the neonatal unit and stayed there for a month until she was well enough to return home.

Sharon’s daughter, Darcey Wadey, 29, from Littlehampton, is Vienna’s mother. She said: “We are so grateful that they are fundraising for the neonatal unit.

“We have seen first hand how incredible the work is that they do and to see so many people and businesses make such generous donations is amazing.”

The unit has 37 baby cots, 23 high dependency cots and 14 special care cots.

It treats around 900 babies each year from Southampton and further afield, when specialist care is required.

So far, the ladies have raised around £4,000 for the neonatal unit with just a few days left to go before the event.

Fiona Edwards, one the ladies who helped organise the charity event, said: “We are also holding a raffle on Saturday afternoon at 2pm at the Arun View in Littlehampton.

“Some of the prizes include an MOT and service for your car, hairdresser vouchers, and restaurant vouchers.

“Companies all over Littlehampton and Rustington have donated to the raffle.”