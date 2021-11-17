The leisure centre is holding this free event on Thursday November 25 at 6pm. However, donations are welcome and will be going to Safe in Sussex, a charity that provides help and support for people affected by domestic abuse in West Sussex.

The female-only pre-booked class will be 45 minutes long, run by Emily Dimer, a Wave fitness instructor, qualified in aqua, yoga, spinning, dance, and mixed fitness instruction.

Emily said: “I’m very excited and honoured to be teaching the women’s fitness event for such a great cause.

The Wave is holding a women's only fitness event in support of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Towards Women. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art

“I’m really looking forward to seeing everyone have fun and work on their fitness whilst raising awareness.”

Heather White, sales and marketing manager at Littlehampton Wave, said: “We are holding this event to support the charity Safe in Sussex and create awareness on the ongoing issue of violence against women.

“Many people who have had violence towards them might have to move somewhere new and not know anyone, so we want to show that this is a safe place to exercise, meet new people and rebuild self-confidence.”

