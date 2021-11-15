The Littlehampton Wave held an open weekend on November 13 and 14 to officially re-launch after Covid and welcome people back to the centre.

The leisure centre offered free sports sessions to kids from under five to 11 and also to adults. The centre also had a big inflatable in the pool for an hour and a half each day.

Heather White, sales and marketing manager, said: “It was great to see so many people enjoying the free activities over the weekend and it gave everyone the opportunity to use the facilities we have here at Littlehampton Wave.”

1. Open weekend for re-launch of Littlehampton Wave. Heather White, sales and marketing manager. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth Photo Sales

2. Open weekend for re-launch of Littlehampton Wave. Brother and sister Harvey, 5, and Ivy, 8. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth Photo Sales

3. Open weekend for re-launch of Littlehampton Wave. Ivy Hickman, 8. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth Photo Sales

4. Open weekend for re-launch of Littlehampton Wave. Harvey Hickman, 5. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth Photo Sales