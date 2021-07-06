It is part of the Family Fun Day organised by Littlehampton Town Council which this year taking place on Saturday, September 11.

The committee had been unable to get together until now to acknowledge the winners of their online Christmas Competitions, and so had a morning with the Mayor of Littlehampton in Mewsbrook Park last week to present the trophies to Jackie Wright, Eva Petuhova, and Eliza-Rose Mayhead. Michelle Harris was also a winner but was unable to make the event.

Town Show chairman Pete Buckley said: “Well done to the winners of our online Christmas competitions. It seems such a long time ago but we had to wait until Covid restrictions allowed us to meet up and present the trophies to the well-deserved winners and acknowledge their achievements.

The competition winners with mayor Michelle Molloy

“We are looking forward to our show in September and now that we have had our schedule printed, we are hoping that many people will use their newly acquired lock down skills to enter the show. We are very keen to welcome new exhibitors.

“The Town Show is not for professionals, it’s for everyone and it really is rewarding to get involved, take part and be part of the show. It’s free to come along on the day and view all the entries, but why not take the plunge this year, and actually enter

something into the show. As well as the usual wide range of sections for vegetables and flowers, there are so many other sections to enter such as baking, photography, home brewing, knitting, crochet, and even a section for groups to enter as a team.”

The schedule is available to pick up in Littlehampton or via www.littlehamptontownshow.wordpress.com