From July 31, every Saturday there will be free arts events suitable for all the family.

As part of the local children and young people’s cultural investment project, Arun Inspires, the programme will showcase some of the most exciting work created for and by young people in the region, presenting different arts events including live theatre, live music, pop up street arts, interactive creative workshops and more.

An exhibition of student photography reimagining the town centre and inviting the community to do the same will be exhibited throughout the summer.

Rat Choc Chip, Beautiful Creatures Theatre, will take place in Littlehampton, on Saturday, August 28

Events will include:

Step into Colour – an exhibition of imaginative photography by A-level students from The Littlehampton Academy supported by arts organisation Corridor, exploring ways of making the High Street feel surprising and colourful through creative photography interventions. (July 31 – September 11, 61 – 63 High Street, the old Hartleys store).

The Battle of Littlehampton – Chichester Festival Youth Theatre will be joining the LOVE LOCAL celebrations by creating a dramatic invasion of Littlehampton town centre (July 31).

The Jukeboxes – a lip syncing musical pop-up performance event, using props, masks, puppets, a terrible selection of wigs, and two 1950s jukeboxes to bring some of our favourite pop-stars from past and present to the High Street (August 7).

Punch & Judy’s Staycation Celebration – Punch and Judy visit Littlehampton in the hands of acclaimed ‘Professor’ Glyn Edwards who has performed with the daft duo around the world (August 14).

UcanSpray – a live painting event where anyone of any age can join a fully inclusive (and non toxic) spray art workshop creating a new mural for the area with an award-winning artist (August 21).

The Bell Orchestra – an interactive musical game for families that invites audiences of all ages to come together to play melodies on a set of giant chimes (August 28). www.artswork.org.uk

The full programme also includes walkabout puppetry performances, workshops from brilliant local organisations, LOCA and Creative Heart, performances by Sussex Steel children’s and adult groups, and the chance for participants of all ages to get involved in

#PictureLittlehampton, a new community photo competition looking for fresh perspectives and alternative views of the town centre.

Speaking about the programme, chairman of the town council’s policy & finance committee, Dr James Walsh, said: “The town council is delighted to be working in partnership with the District Council and Artswork to deliver the Love Local Arts programme.

“It will bring the community together and hopefully attract visitors to our town and give them a flavour of the exceptional local talent.”

Louise Govier, chief executive of artswork, said: “At Artswork, we see every day the power of arts and creativity to shape happier and healthier children and young people and build better communities for us all.

“We are delighted to be working with local partners, including many young people, to bring what promises to be an exciting programme of free arts activities to the streets of Littlehampton this summer. Come and join in the fun!”

Councillor Jacky Pendleton, chairman of residential and wellbeing services at Arun District Council, said: “The past year has been extremely difficult for everyone so it’s fantastic to see life hopefully beginning to return to normal and to see events starting up again.

“This programme of free events run as part of Arun Inspires with support from Arun District Council, has something for everyone and

I’m sure will go down a storm and really help to lift people’s spirits.”