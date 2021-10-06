Joined by Olympic silver medallist Gail Emms MBE, who presented the trophies and commendations, the initiative, managed by Littlehampton Sports Forum and the Town Council, recognises the achievements and contributions made by local sportspeople and off-pitch community champions.

Sports including swimming, cricket, football and shooting were represented and the evening was hosted by chairman of the sports forum, councillor Billy Blanchard-Cooper.

Billy said: “It was brilliant to see so many different sports clubs and club representatives back together to celebrate each other’s success. Not only do the sports stars themselves get the deserved recognition at the awards but also the off-pitch heroes who kept their respective clubs running throughout the pandemic. Congratulations to all our winners.”

Littlehampton’s annual Sports Awards took place on Monday at Vardar Restaurant. Picture: Scott Ramsey

The winners were:

Sportsperson of the Year (Sponsored by the Littlehampton Times) – Isabel Moore (shooter)

Young Sportsperson of the Year (Sponsored by Littlehampton Traders’ Partnership) Winner – Ella Thornburg (swimmer)

Contribution to Youth Sports (Sponsored by Norfolk Bowls Club) – Mike Askew (cricketer)

Sports Administrator of the Year (Sponsored by Going Spare) – Jacqui Brockwell (swimming club administrator)

Coach of the Year (Sponsored by Walsh Pest Control) – Sue Cameron (swimming coach)

Sports Team of the Year (Sponsored by Mewsbrook Park Cafe) – Littlehampton Town Football Club

Youth Sports Team of the Year (Sponsored by the Bond of Friendship Lodge No. 9117) – Littlehampton Cricket Club U13s

Contribution to Disabled Sport (Sponsored by FA Holland & Son) Winner – Carrie Reynolds (Sport Without Boundaries)

Unsung Hero (Sponsored by Mewsbrook Park Cafe) – Dan Rive (cricket club member)

Mayor’s Lifetime Contribution to Sport in Littlehampton – David O Jones

Speaking about receiving the Sports Person of The Year Award, shooter Isabel Moore said: “It is an incredible honour to have received the award, I was not expecting it. I’m a part of the Olympic Pathway and I’m working towards the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.”

Also announced at the event were the recipients of the 2021 Sports Excellence Grants.

The Sports Forum this year awarded a total of £1,000 across 2 sportspeople to enable them to progress in their sports and achieve their goals.

This years’ beneficiaries were Euan and Caitriona MacLeod (swimmers)