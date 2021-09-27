Littlehampton Shopmobility: Award-winning charity weathers one of the most difficult years in its history
Littlehampton Shopmobility has weathered one of the most difficult years in its history, continuing to support members throughout the pandemic.
The award-winning charity was not able to open its shop due to Covid-19 but the services continued to run, it was reported at the annual meeting, held at Littlehampton United Church.
The Duchess of Norfolk and Lady Colin Campbell, who are co-patrons, and Arun District Council chairman Jim Brooks were among guests at the well-attended meeting.
Alan Gammon, chairman of trustees, reported that like most charities, community groups and businesses, the charity’s finances had been hit by the pandemic.
He said: “By the year end, it left us with a deficit. The loss of our service funding at a crucial time from two local authorities didn’t help. One of them thought we didn’t operate during the pandemic but how wrong they were.”
Mrs June Caffyn, manager, detailed how the charity operated by taking telephone bookings to hire mobility scooters to members.
She said the charity’s essential services were a lifeline to those who had to do their shopping, helping them to lead an independent life, and although the shop itself was not open, the services were running as normally as possible under such difficult circumstances.
Mrs Caffyn said the charity had weathered one of the most difficult years in its history and was confident that things can only get better in the forthcoming year.