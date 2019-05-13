Littlehampton shop to join RSPCA Sussex Chichester and District Branch network, funding Mount Noddy Animal Centre

The RSPCA Sussex Chichester and District Branch is preparing to open its fifth charity shop, in Littlehampton.

The branch runs Mount Noddy Animal Centre and covers a wide district, from just west of Worthing to Chichester.

The branch has charity shops in Bognor Regis, Chichester, Worthing and Horsham, and now Littlehampton will be added to the network

There are already successful boutique-style charity shops in Bognor Regis, Chichester, Worthing and Horsham, and now Littlehampton will be added to the branch’s network.

The shop will be located in the former HSBC building, in High Street, Littlehampton, and it is due to open on Saturday, May 25.

Clare Palmer, business and income generations manager, said: “We cannot manage without our shops to generate the profit to support the animal centre running costs. We are licensed for 21 dogs and 48 cats, so that’s a lot of hungry mouths to feed.

“Our shops are wonderfully decorated to provide a welcoming, clean and dog-friendly environment, filled with stock that has been carefully selected from public donations.

“There is not much we cannot accept and we are also happy to take clothing, shoes, books, bags and bras that are not good enough to sell, to raise more funds through the ragging scheme. Don’t be embarrassed, bring us your unwanted items and we will not only recycle them but raise funds for our wonderful dogs and cats, too.”

The animal rehoming centre, in Eartham, just north of Bognor, is self-funded and the branch relies on donations and income from the shops to operate it, support the work of the RSPCA and rehome dogs and cats in the area.

The centre provides care and assistance to abandoned, abused and unwanted cats and dogs. It acts as a temporary refuge and animals are provided with food, medication, socialisation and love until a forever home can be found.

The Littlehampton shop is recruiting for volunteers and appealing for donations. For all enquiries, email clare.palmer@rspcamountnoddy.org.uk or call 07444 704368 to arrange an informal trial.