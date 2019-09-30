Littlehampton Sea Cadets demonstrate their activities to the tune of Old MacDonald Had a Farm for annual inspection

A ceremonial guard at Littlehampton Sea Cadets greeted Royal Navy inspecting officer Commander Trevor Price when he visited the unit headquarters.

The annual Royal Naval Parade 2019, in Rope Walk, Littlehampton, included a full inspection by the southern area officer.

Cdr Price was greeted by a guard of five cadets and after colours, the parade commander, Able Cadet Ella Bartlett, reported the divisions for inspection, during which he took time to speak to every cadet on parade.

Able Cadet Ellie Gordon then conducted a tour of the unit, explaining several displays which were laid out.

Cdr Price was treated to a short concert, demonstrating the activities the cadets had been involved with during the year to the tune of Old MacDonald Had a Farm.

After evening colours, Cdr Price presented several badges to cadets for sailing, power boating, rowing, adventure training, junior modules and promotions to the next rate.

Ordinary Cadet Robert Orchard received his BTEC level 1 in team work and personal development and Able Cadet Ella Bartlett received BTEC level 2 diplomas in team work and personal development.

Long-service awards were presented to Bryan Mundy, unit management committee treasurer, who has served 18 years, and Commander Christopher Roberts for 12 years’ service to the Committee as a trustee.

The area officer also presented Lt (SCC) Dawn Osborne with her commissioning scroll from the Queen.