Ian Eastwood, 96, has had to withdraw from active service at Littlehampton Rotary Club due to age but has become an honorary member, welcome at any time with his wife Jane.

Ian came to Littlehampton in 1960, when he was appointed junior doctor at the general practice of Dr Stuart in Fitzalan Road.

Keen to become involved in community life, he joined Littlehampton Photographic Society and Littlehampton Hockey Club, where he played for the second team. Ian also purchased a dinghy and joined Arun Yacht Club for moorings.

Geoff Watts, Littlehampton Rotary Club secretary, presents Ian Eastwood with a certificate marking 60 years' service

In the late 1960s, Dr Stuart’s practice moved from his home to Littlehampton Health Centre, along with two other surgeries, and continued to operate there until Fitzalan Medical Group opened.

Ian was also medical officer for the RAF Benevolent Fund at Princess Marina House in Rustington.

Geoff Watts, club secretary, presented Ian with a certificate signed by Nick Scott, leader of Rotary Great Britain & Ireland.

Geoff said: “Ian joined Littlehampton Rotary Club in 1960 for a few months and left but rejoined in 1961. He became president of the club in 1976/77 and was honoured with a Paul Harris Fellowship, Rotary’s highest accolade, after 50 years’ membership in 2011.