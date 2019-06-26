Littlehampton Rotary Club donates bedding and towels to Safe in Sussex for victims of domestic abuse

A charity supporting victims of domestic abuse was thrilled to receive an ‘extraordinary’ gift of bedding and towels for women leaving its refuges for a new home.

Rotarian Geoff Watts, chairman of Littlehampton Rotary Club’s community service committee, arranged the donation after hearing the women had to provide their own home textiles.

Littlehampton Rotary Club president Bruce Green hands over bedding and towels to Louise Gisbey, development and sustainability manager at Safe in Sussex

With the agreement of the club, he went out and bought ten duvets, ten duvet cover sets, ten flat sheets, ten bath towels and ten hand towels.

Geoff said: “I was really pleased to go shopping for such a worthy cause. It is so sad what women, young and old, are subjected to, this is all a dreadful indictment on our society. It does seem to be a wicked old world these days.”

Club president Bruce Green went along to the Amber House Community Refuge in Littlehampton to hand them over to Louise Gisbey, development and sustainability manager at Safe in Sussex.

Louise said: “This is an extraordinary gift to us at Safe in Sussex and we are indeed very grateful to the Rotary club for these items.”