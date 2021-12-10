Part of Worthing Road remains closed following a collision between two vehicles this afternoon (Friday, December 10).

Sussex Roads Police confirmed its response to the incident in a post on Twitter.

A spokesperson said the occupants of both cars had only received minor injuries and that the road should be cleared soon.

Sussex Police added: “Our officers at the scene will manage the traffic in both ways and stay there until the road is clear.”

There have also been reports of a collision in Worthing.

There is reportedly heavy traffic due to an accident involving two vehicles on the A27 Upper Brighton Road around A24 Broadwater Street West (Grove Lodge roundabout).

Collision in Worthing Road, Littlehampton