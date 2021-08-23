Littlehampton residents create giant mural as LOVE Local fun continues

People had the opporuntity to be involved in designing a giant, six-metre mural for the town on Saturday (August 22), thanks to award-winning South Coast social enterprise UCanSpray.

The people involved used non-toxic chalk sprays to create the insect-themed mural.

Sussex Steel, a steel pan band which started off as a school group at The Littlehampton Academy before becoming an independent charity, was also in the town creating a carnival atmosphere for the public to enjoy.

A spokesperson for the programme said: “The LOVE Local programme is as much about celebrating the creative work of local young people as well as sharing great arts events for the whole family, so it’s brilliant to be showcasing the work of children and young people from across the town.”

The previous weekend saw people get creative with The Chalk Experience while Punch and Judy’s Staycation Celebration entertained visitors to the High Street.

Zara Wilkins about to spray paint a butterfly onto the insect themed mural for Littlehampton town centre.

Sarah Gillings taking part in creating the six metre mural for Littlehampton town.

LOVE Local programme in Littlehampton get residents to help create a giant new mural for the town.

Amy Hannett age eight, and brother Dan Junior, age six, spray painting the giant mural for Littlehampton town.