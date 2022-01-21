The annual contest, organised by Littlehampton Town Council, is back from 11am to 1pm on Saturday, February 26.

Teams can of three or four, made up of adults or children, will take part in Olympics-inspired events – with pancakes.

The events include pancake curling, a relay race and traditional pancake flipping.

The chair of the town council’s community resources committee, councillor Billy Blanchard-Cooper, said: “It is vital that we continue to support our fantastic local charities, and what better way to do it than by having fun at the Pancake Olympics?

“We encourage teams to dress up in fancy dress for this brilliant community event. I’d like to thank Morrisons for donating the pancakes once again and look forward to seeing you all there.”

Anyone interested in taking part can fill in a form online on the Littlehampton Town Council website, and anyone wanting more information can call 01903 732063 or email [email protected]

Pancake curling at the 2020 event