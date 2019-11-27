Littlehampton mayor announces winner of Christmas e-card competition

A colourful design featuring a decorated tree, strings of lights and presents has been selected by Littlehampton mayor Tracey Baker as her Christmas e-card.

Winner Flynn McConville, five, was presented with a £25 voucher.

Littlehampton mayor Tracey Baker presents winner Flynn McConville, five, with his prize

Mrs Baker said: “I am so thankful to all the children who participated in the competition. There were some exceptionally good designs and choosing a winner was an arduous task. I am certain that the recipients of the card will be as delighted as I am with the beautiful painting Flynn made.”

Runners up were Lydia Hyam, eight, who drew a reindeer delivering presents, and Faye Thompson, nine, who designed a Christmas meal scene.

All three were invited to the mayor’s parlour, where they were each presented with a framed poster of their design.