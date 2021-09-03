Littlehampton man leads the 5km Solent Swim in aid of Cure Parkinson’s
A Littlehampton man is preparing to swim the Solent to raise awareness and funds for charity Cure Parkinson’s.
Peter Burns will lead 12 swimmers, all with a connection to Parkinson’s, in swimming from Gosport, Hampshire, to Ryde on the Isle of Wight at 2.30pm on Sunday (September 5).
The 5,000-metre Positively Parkinson’s swim had previously been postponed due to adverse weather conditions.
A spokesperson for the swimmers said: “Positively Parkinson’s and the swimmers would like to thank everyone who has donated or contributed to the Big Splash for Parkinson’s which currently stands over an incredible £36,000.
“The team has been humbled by peoples generosity, kindness and empathy, with many people sharing a personal story when they donate.
“The team are riding on the crest of a wave and would dearly love to raise the total even higher over the remaining days and dare to dream of raising £40,000 to help Cure Parkinson’s.”
Anyone who would like to donate or sponsor a swimmer can do do at the swim challenge JustGiving page.
More information about Sunday’s challenge, as well as the ongoing 5k Pool Swim fundraiser, can be found at www.positivelyparkinsons.co.uk