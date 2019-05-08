Littlehampton man gets backing from Rustington shoppers in fundraising for St Barnabas House hospice in Worthing

Friends Ryan Lamprell and Georgia Lunn needed strength and stamina to complete a challenging 10-mile obstacle course in aid of St Barnabas House hospice in Worthing.

They are two years into studying civil engineering at Southampton University and took on Tough Mudder as a fun challenge.

Ryan said: “Tough Mudder consists of a 10-mile run that includes 25 muddy obstacles and when we realised how much of a challenge it would be, we decided to do it for charity.”

Ryan grew up in Littlehampton and a close relative of his, Roger Pierce, passed away at St Barnabas House at Christmas, so they chose to support the hospice and raised more than £1,000.

Ryan said: “Unfortunately, I had a close relative pass away at Christmas who in their final few months was cared for by St Barnabas House.

“Not only did they look after him but they provided a lot of support to my family during this difficult time, which helped with the circumstances a great deal.”

To help with the fundraising, Ryan set up a JustGiving page to share their story and asked friends and family to sponsor them.

They also took to the streets of Rustington, collecting money in the shopping centre on April 27 and amassing a total of £489.46.

The friends completed the Tough Mudder Classic London West on Sunday, May 5, in a time of 2 hours 55 minutes, which they said was a great achievement.

Ryan added: “This event includes running not only 10 miles but completing 25 gruelling obstacles - they really are, I don’t think we quite realised what we signed up to.

“Strength and stamina are key skills that will be required, neither of which we have. However, we were both very determined to complete this challenge in order to raise money for St Barnabas House.

“This amazing charity provides palliative care for those fighting terminal illnesses and supports family members during this difficult period.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ryanandgeorgia for more information and to make a donation.