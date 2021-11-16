Sussex Police has appealed for information to help find Nicholas, who hasn't been seen since around 11.30am on Friday (November 12).

The 62-year-old is described as white, thin, 5ft 6in tall, with brown hair, brown eyes and a beard.

A police spokesperson added: "He was last seen wearing a brown baseball cap, grey tracksuit bottoms, an ivory or white coloured leather jacket and dark blue shoes.

Sussex Police released this picture of Nicholas, who hasn't been seen since around 11.30am on Friday (November 12).

"Nicholas also has links to Brighton and Eastbourne."