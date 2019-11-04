Littlehampton Freemasons fund key equipment to improve services at Turning Tides community hub

Freemasons in Littlehampton have helped fund key equipment for Turning Tides’ community hub in the town.

The donation of £2,100 from the Bond of Friendship Lodge will help improves the services available to people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

Littlehampton hub manager Richard Erdelyi and Turning Tides community fundraiser Charlie Chesman with, right, Steve Crouch, former master of the Bond of Friendship Lodge

Steve Crouch, former master of the lodge, said: “Charitable giving is a very important aspect of freemasonry. We are particularly pleased that we were able to work with staff at the Littlehampton hub to identify some key items of equipment, such as laptops, tablets, a hoover and a freezer, which will help improve the service for their clients.”

Turning Tides works to tackle homelessness in Littlehampton, Worthing, Horsham and the surrounding areas. Last year, 2,028 men and women were supported by the charity’s services.

Richard Erdelyi, Littlehampton hub manager, said: “Our hubs provide a range of practical and emotional support to meet different needs, including advice with housing and sustaining tenancies, practical help and advice with benefits, and help seeking volunteering and employment.

“We also have a multidisciplinary team, which allows us to support and advocate for clients with substance misuse and mental health difficulties, and work closely with many external agencies to ensure that clients get the support they need with anything we don’t specialise in.

“Based at the United Church in the town centre, we offer a safe, secure environment to get a hot breakfast and receive practical and emotional support. We are so grateful to The Bond of Friendship for their invaluable support.”