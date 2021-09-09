Littlehampton District Lions Club gifts new equipment to local primary school
The club gifted White Meadows Primary Academy with gardening equipment after teachers posted an appeal on social media.
Members of the Littlehampton District Lions Club saw a social media post by teachers Megan Merritt and Trish Goff from White Meadows appealing for funds to help them with a gardening project.
The club purchased and gifted the school with a wheelbarrow, children’s gardening gloves, hand trowels and spades, rake, watering can, fork, spade, secateurs, and netting.
John Taylor, from the Littlehampton District Lions Club, said: “The last eighteen months has been a very difficult time for us all and it is very satisfying to know that the provision of the equipment would help the academy’s children to rejuvenate their garden area and at the same time teach them to be responsible and patient, as well as giving them time out of the classroom, providing positive experiences.
“This will have a lasting impact on their mental and emotional wellbeing.”
A spokesperson for White Meadows said: “We were incredibly grateful as a school to receive such a generous donation from the Lion’s club.
“All of the equipment will be put to great use throughout the school year. We are looking forward to growing lots of fruit, flowers and vegetables with our children.”