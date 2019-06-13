Littlehampton Churches Together celebrates Pentecost with praise and picnic by the sea

Littlehampton Churches Together held a Pentecost Praise and Picnic to celebrate the birthday of the Christian church.

Usually, Pentecost is celebrated in a church but this year it was decided to try something different.

Some of the congregation at Pentecost Praise and Picnic

Members gathered at Stage by the Sea on Littlehampton seafront on Sunday afternoon.

Mike Webber, from Littlehampton Churches Together, said: “Aided by the weather and an electric generator, a 45-minute service was held at the Stage by the Sea and in the Sunken garden in front, attended by about 150 people.

“The worship was introduced by Tom Robson, vicar of All Saints Wick, and led by Sam Archer and Josh Fraser, two talented members of a band called King’s Village.

“After the service ended, with prayers for the town, some people were brave enough to sit down on the grass and picnic. But most stayed on their feet and just chatted.”

Sam Archer and Josh Fraser from King's Village leading the singing