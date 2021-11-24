The annual Christmas lights switch on and late-night shopping event organised by Littlehampton Town Council and the Traders’ Partnership, and supported by Churchill Retirement Living, brought Christmas magic to Littlehampton with families enjoying meeting Santa, his helpers, and his reindeer.

The night consisted of live entertainment from singer, Terry Carvey, the band Commando, local theatre group Tori Productions, a magic show from Nick Clark, and the Churches’ Nativity from Littlehampton Baptist Church and All Saints Church in Wick.

Children got their photos with Disney princesses Cinderella and Belle who visited the town, as well as Paw Patrol characters Marshall and Skye, before they took to the stage to switch on the Christmas lights.

Littlehampton Christmas lights switch on event. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art

Everyone who came to the festive event was spoilt for choice with the variety of food on offer, including traditional roasted chestnuts and German bratwurst sausages, as well as a range of vegan and vegetarian choices.

The Christmas lights were turned on just after 7pm by Littlehampton mayor, councillor Michelle Molly, councillor Billy Blanchard-Cooper, Michelle’s daughter Maggie, and characters Cinderella, Belle, Marshall and Skye.

The public got to vote for their favourite Christmas song to play once the lights were switched on, and the winning song was Shakin’ Stevens’ ‘Merry Christmas Everyone’ which played out as snow fell over the main stage and the crowd below.

Speaking about the event, town mayor councillor Michelle Molloy said: “This event really brought the joy of Christmas to Littlehampton, after a tough few years it’s wonderful to see the community come together to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

Littlehampton Christmas lights switch on event. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art

“I’d also like to thank Tyndall Jones for collecting £156.68 and everyone who donated for my charities.

“The monies will be evenly shared between Arun Youth Projects, West Sussex Mind, Littlehampton Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club and the Arun Veterans and Armed Forces Breakfast Club. Merry Christmas everyone.”

Launched on Friday (November 19) was the popular reindeer competition which will run until December 17.

Children are invited to find Santa and his lost reindeer hidden on shop windows for a chance to win a tub of sweet treats courtesy of local traditional sweet shop, Bah Humbug Sweets.

Littlehampton Christmas lights switch on event. Lily Ross, 4, and sister Lucy, 6. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art

Entry forms are printed in this year What’s on Guide for Christmas and available from Manor House reception and a variety of High Street shops.

Littlehampton Christmas lights switch on event. Braxton Rowe, 5 and Daisy Mae Reynolds, 3. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art