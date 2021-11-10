The Christmas light switch on is on Friday, November 19, in Littlehampton High Street, and starts from 5pm.

It has been arranged by Littlehampton Town Council and the Trader’s Partnership and is sponsored by Churchill Retirement Living, and will also feature a special visit from Father Christmas and three of his reindeer.

Switching on the festive lights will be town mayor, councillor Michelle Molloy at about 7pm, accompanied throughout the evening by three-piece cover band ‘Commando’ who will perform on the main stage, as well as local pop and soul singer, Terry Carvey, and performances from community groups in front of the clock tower.

Littlehampton, West Sussex, UK. November 22 2019. Littlehampton Town Council Christmas lights switch on. Photo by Scott Ramsey

Residents will also have the opportunity to vote on which Christmas song will be played once the lights have been switched on.

The Littlehampton branch of the National Elf Service (NES) will also be attending the Christmas light switch on for their fourth year, helping to illuminate the town.

The town council collaborated with Sussex artist Steve Carroll, to create a further elf to be unveiled at the event. Everyone is encouraged to take an ‘elfie selfie’ with their favourite and share their snaps on social media with #LAelfie.

Littlehampton’s Organisation of Community Arts (LOCA) and Crafters Corner will have their stalled kitted out with gifts so the public can get started on their Christmas shopping. There will also be Christmas card making in Crafters Corner in Clifton Road.

There will also be stalls picked specially for the occasion, featuring traditional German sausage treats from Kayla’s Kitchen, potato snacks from Potato Box, and hot drinks from the Barista Bros.

Another exciting opportunity for the children during the festive period is the opportunity to win a prize by finding all of Santa’s reindeer hidden in the town centre shop windows.

Those who correctly complete their entry form, printed in this year Christmas What’s on Guide and return it to Bah Humbug Sweets in Anchor Springs will be entered into a draw to win a tub of sweet treats.

The chair of the community resources committee, councillor Billy Blanchard-Cooper, said: “Christmas is my favourite time of the year and the switch on event is perfect at kick starting the festive season in Littlehampton.

“With COVID seeing us celebrating Christmas differently last year we would like you to join us in making up for it.

“Let’s celebrate the season of goodwill and spread some cheer by supporting our local entertainers, businesses and groups on the night as well as throughout Christmas.