Littlehampton care home residents and staff get creative for the Big Draw Festival 2021

Launched in 2000, the month-long Big Draw Festival promotes drawing as a tool for learning and invention. The theme this year was ‘Make the Change’, which focused on the relationship between people and their living environments.

As part of the event, residents and team-members at the Darlington Court Care Home, in The Leas, off Station Road, had a visit from Claire Smith from Creative Mojo, an organisation which hosts all-inclusive craft experiences for older people and those with disabilities.

She hosted a session were residents created an autumn wreath, decorated with leaves of red, orange and brown.

Residents at Darlington Court care home in Littlehampton have picked up their pencils and gone back to the drawing board for The Big Draw Festival 2021

Nikki Burke, home manager at Darlington Court, said: “The Big Draw Festival is a fantastic initiative to get creative, and we know residents have been looking forward to the event.

“Here at Darlington Court, we believe in the power of activity-based care.

“Art is a wonderful way for residents to express their feelings and showcase their artistic flare through an activity where anyone can take part – there is no right or wrong way.

“This year’s theme created a great topic of conversation, and it was interesting to hear residents’ favourite nature-related anecdotes and views on how things have changed since they were young.