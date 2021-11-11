Police officers are concerned for the welfare of Andrew, 11, who hasn’t been seen since 12.15pm today (Thursday, November 11), when he left Cornfield School Wick.

"He has blond hair and was last seen wearing black trousers and a white sleeved polo shirt," a police spokesperson said.

"Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to report it online or call police on 101 quoting serial number 657 of 11/11."

Andrew, 11, hasn’t been seen since 12.15pm, when he left Cornfield School Wick. Photo: Sussex Police