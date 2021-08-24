Littlehampton Bonfire Society urges people to help make event ‘great and safe’

Every October, Littlehampton looks forward to the annual bonfire night, where people gather in numbers to watch the torchlight processions, the big bonfire on the beach, and the seafront fireworks display.

This night holds precious memories for many, but this year, the Littlehampton Bonfire Society is putting out a plea for vounteers.

Sue Baker, Littlehampton Bonfire Society press officer, said: “On Saturday 30th October this year, Littlehampton Bonfire Society will be hosting our annual traditional bonfire event with a costumed torchlight parade, a beach bonfire after the parade, and a pyrotechnics display.

Littlehampton bonfire night 2018. 4th Littlehampton scout group. Photo by Derek Martin Photography

“In order for this to be a success we are looking for more walking groups, bands, carnival floats, marshals, volunteers, and caterers.

“We need walking groups, bands, and floats to make the parade colourful, fun, and impressive, and hopefully to showcase some of the amazing groups the town has too.

“We need volunteers to carry collection buckets as the event is put on free for the people of the town in order to raise funds for local charities.

“We also need volunteers behind the scenes helping to coordinate the event, and marshals to help with the safety of the event either walking with the parade, helping with the torches, or at the bonfire site.

Littlehampton bonfire night 2018. Littlehampton Coastguard and RNLI. Photo by Derek Martin Photography

“The event is an amazing fun annual event for the town.

“We can do the organisation, we just need the public to come forward and help us make it a great big, safe, and fun event for the town.”

Councillor Michelle Molloy, mayor of Littlehampton, said that she is looking forward to seeing the return of the ‘brilliant bonfire parade’. She added: “For all those who have previously shown interest in volunteering for the bonfire night parade, now is the perfect time to contact the Littlehampton Bonfire Society to volunteer your time and be part of keeping one of the towns most spectacular events a success.”