Littlehampton Bonfire Society summer fair raises much-needed funds
Littlehampton Bonfire Society held its first inside fundraiser since before the pandemic on Saturday.
The summer fair, at the United Church in High Street, Littlehampton featured stalls, a raffle, and chocolate and fruit tombolas. There was also a jewellery stall selling donated brand-new, boxed items, many of which the society has been selling on eBay.
The society’s Sue Baker said it was ‘brilliant’ to be able to see so many people face to face. “We had a lot of fun and for our first summer fair fundraiser we were pleased to have raised £395,” she added
“Thank you everyone for helping us to raise these much-needed funds so we can put on the bonfire night everyone is hoping for.
“Let’s keep our fingers crossed that the Government don’t put any restrictions in place for October and that we are able to put on a safe and enjoyable event for the town.”