Littlehampton Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club overwhelmed by support from customers at Morrisons

Customers at Morrisons Littlehampton donated hundreds of pounds to Littlehampton Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club during a collection in store.

Ian Buckland, vice-chairman of the club, was overwhelmed with the generosity and support shown by the people of Littlehampton.

He said: “We raised a massive £605.46 which will go towards supporting our veterans in many ways, as in assisting with travelling costs to specialist appointments for mental health support and medical needs, much-needed extra food and for everyday general support for their wellbeing.”

The collection was organised with the help of Alison Whitburn, the store’s community champion.

She said: “As always, our customers were amazing.”