Claire McEvilly, the co-owner of Clifton Road Gallery, based in Crafter’s Corner in Clifton Road, Littlehampton, and Craig Stocker, who owns the Georgi Fin in The Street, Rustington, got together to put on an art exhibition supporting 11 local artists.

Craig said: “It was an absolute pleasure to host the exhibition at our Rustington branch.

“To see so much talent on display was very inspiring and all local artists, too. It was great to be able to showcase the community focused model we use as a business, it really enhances an area and becomes a place for all people locally, this made us very proud to be part of this great event.

On the sofa Claire McEvilly co owner of Clifton Road Gallery, Littlehampton and Craig Stocker owner of the Georgi Fin with fellow artists

“We look forward to the next one!”

Claire added: “As a gallery, we are a space that allows local artists to exhibit and sell their work at affordable prices. It was great to have the opportunity to showcase our local Artists whilst raising money for St Barnabas House”.

For more information about the gallery, visit the Facebook page.

