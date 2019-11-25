Little Street Rudgwick to hold Christmas-themed children’s role play activities this December

A magical experience awaits children at Little Street in Rudgwick this December thanks to a host of Christmas-themed role play activities.

Between December 1 and 23, little ones visiting the award-winning role play centre will be able to deliver Santa’s gifts around the play town, decorate the Christmas tree, make seasonal cookies, give the reindeer a check-up, and get all dressed up in festive fancy dress.

Rebecca Wolstenholme, company director at Little Street in Rudgwick, said: “These additional role play activities are available during all sessions and are included in the standard ticket price of £6 per child during off peak times, and £6.45 per child during peak times. For every paying child one adult goes for free.

“We limit spaces within each session to ensure they don’t become over crowded so pre-booking is advisable.”

A realistic scaled-down version of a typical town, Little Street Rudgwick features a supermarket, construction site, pizza shop, beauty salon, fire service, police station, vets practice, theatre and picnic spot.

Numbers attending each 90-minute session are kept ‘little’ and at the end of each play period, the team take the time and care to restore the centre back to its original state.

Rebecca said: “The Apple Tree Café is located next door and serves delicious freshly made sandwiches, paninis, sausage rolls, jacket potatoes, children lunch boxes and a yummy range of cakes and snacks.”

Little Street in Rudgwick was the second centre to be opened in Sussex in January this year. The other is located in Chichester.

It is situated on the edge of the King George V recreation ground and directly off the A281 Horsham/Guildford road making it easily accessible from both Sussex and Surrey.

There is also a free car park directly outside the centre.

For more information and to book, visit www.little-street.co.uk

