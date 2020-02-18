Little Street in Rudgwick launches scheme to give schools and nurseries free educational visits

Little Street is launching a new voucher scheme offering schools and nurseries free educational visits to one of its award-winning role play centres – including at its recently opened venue in Rudgwick.

Thirty schools across Surrey, Kent and West Sussex will receive free exclusive hire sessions during the summer term, worth more than £6,500.

A further 30 schools will have the opportunity to visit at the reduced price of £99, saving over £100.

All qualifying participants will also receive a raffle prize for their school.

Vouchers are available to all parents visiting Little Street until Tuesday, March 31, with one voucher issued per paying child.

Vouchers can be collected at Little Street centres in Rudgwick, Chichester, Frimley, West Byfleet, Sevenoaks and Maidstone.

Each venue is offering five free educational trips, so the first five schools to collect 100 vouchers and deliver them to their chosen venue will receive a free exclusive hire.

The promotion is open to primary schools and nurseries.

Educational trips at Little Street are already popular, with many schools visiting on an annual basis.

Children from Lambrook School in Ascot are frequent visitors. Reception teacher Beth Brennan said: “Little Street is a brilliant concept.

“We have been delighted to see our reception children thoroughly enjoy this venue.

“It is a fantastic trip for many reasons - so many areas of learning are evident when the children explore.

“The children absolutely love going - they adore the role play opportunities and as a teacher, it is interesting to observe which areas they enjoy the most.”

For more information about Little Street, which was created to encourage young children to explore life in the world around them, visit www.little-street.co.uk

