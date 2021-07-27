Eight-year-old Emily McCabe from Goring was able to donate 30cm of hair to Little Princess Trust and has also been raising money for the charity to help fund wigs for children with cancer to restore their confidence and identity.

Mum Hayley McCabe said: “She is super proud of her achievement. Emily’s always had long hair. She’s never really had a big cut like this, only ever a trim, so she has pretty much been growing it for eight years.

“She has also been raising money for the big cut and has currently raised £390 for the charity online and a further £120 in cash donations, so, £510, which is enough to pay for three wig fittings. She is so pleased with what she has achieved with her hair and money donation.”

Emily McCabe had her haircut at the Secret Salon in Shoreham

Emily McCabe had her haircut with ‘the amazing’ Kevin Harris at the Secret Salon, in Brunswick Road, Shoreham.

She said she wanted to donate her hair to help other girls and boys who are ill and have lost their hair, and she wanted to help make them smile.

Hayley added: “She’s amazed with how much she has raised so far and is really greatful to everyone who has donated to this amazing cause.

“She also said that with the hot weather we have had this last week, its been nice to have the hair cut off to help keep her cool!”

Emily McCabe donated 30cm of hair to Little Princess Trust