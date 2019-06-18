LighterLife helps Horsham mum lose nearly 4 stone after hip replacement

A Horsham mum who was left frustrated with her lack of mobility despite having a hip replacement aged 49 has gone on to shed almost four stone.

Eunice Winn had her surgery in October 2017 after suffering with pain due to a near-obliteration of the joint space in her right hip, but she soon realised it was now her excess weight holding her back.

Eunice Winn from Horsham has lost nearly four stone after joining LighterLife

With two teenage sons also keeping her on her toes, the 50-year-old decided it was time to take action.

She said: “For me, food has always been my go-to. If I was feeling down or even feeling on top of the world, food was what I reached for.

“Almost always, I was eating for an emotional reason rather than just hunger. This stems back to my childhood where food was always used as a reward for good behaviour or something that would ‘cure’ any upset feelings.

“Even just the little things, like tying my shoes laces were challenging tasks. I wanted to do these everyday things without feeling restricted by my size.”

After some months of feeling down and frustrated, Eunice contacted the LighterLife Centre in Horsham to get started on the LighterLife programme.

With the support of her counsellor, Hazel, she started on the LighterLife Total plan and began to swap all conventional food for four LighterLife products each day.

Eunice said: “This concept was perfect for me as it was easy to follow without any weighing or measuring and fitted in well with my work routine too.

“After my first week on the Total plan I’d lost 10lb – impressive! The fast rate of weight loss kept me motivated and spurred me on.

“My weekly group sessions were fantastic. Hazel would take us through eye-opening cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) activities that really make you stop and think.

“By going to these meetings each week I’ve really come to understand more about my relationship with food and slowly unpick years of negative behaviours."

Eunice says that she no longer has feelings of guilt over her food choices and that the sessions have taught her that food is not her enemy because her choices control that relationship.

She added: “It’s so liberating being able to control what I do and what I choose to consume.

“Home-cooked family meals were, and will continue to be, a big part of our lives. I love cooking, but I know now that my portions were definitely too big.

“Now, 3st 12lb lighter, I feel like a completely new person. I’ve dropped four dress sizes and can’t ever imagine going back to my old ways.”

