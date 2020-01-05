Light Up Horsham should ‘definitely’ return say readers

The ‘beautiful’ Light Up Horsham display in the town centre should ‘definitely’ return, according to County Times readers.

They took to this newspaper’s Facebook Page to praise the light show which projected images onto the Old Town Hall and even had a snow machine.

The display ran every day in December between 4pm and 8pm drawing large crowds to watch it.

Wendy Linfield said: “Definitely bring it back next year!”

Jenny Eloise added: “Yes! Fantastic display, loved it.”

Sam Burge said the display was ‘superb’ and Sarah Manktelow added that it was an ‘asset’ to Horsham.

Linda Beavis said: “Brilliant display hope it will be in Horsham again this year.”

Elizabeth-Jane Rainsley added: “Both of my children loved it.

“Saw it a few times. Definitely bring it back!”

Jenny Ladd said: “Myself, my kids and friends loved it. We made a special trip back to my home town to see them.

“Well done Horsham. I hope you can do again this year as we definitely will be attending.”

Linda Beavis also called for charity boxes to be included as part of the display.

She added: “This could become an annual display benefiting local charities.”

