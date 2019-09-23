Light spectacular set to sparkle in Horsham this winter

A month-long light spectacular is set to bring some fesive cheer to Horsham.

The event - dubbed Light Up Horsham - will mark the finale of the Horsham District Year of Culture and will take place from November 30 to December 31.

It will feature a 10-minute projected show focused on the front of Bill’s Restaurant in Market Square.

The show will take place every 15 minutes from 4pm until 8pm throughout December and will be a celebration of the Year of Culture - ‘with a huge dose of festive cheer sprinkled on top,’ according to Horsham District Council.

The show’s content is being created by Horsham-based creative agency RMV Productions with support from Crawley-based business Creative Technology.

Headline sponsor of the event is Wakefields Jewellers based in Horsham’s West Street. Owners Melanie and Dominic Wakefield said: “We’re excited to be supporting such a creative new venture that we hope the entire community will enjoy. We truly think it’s going to give Horsham town centre a real festive buzz this Christmas.”

Five further businesses are supporting the event: Impact Specialist Finance, The Horsham Cellar, Barratt Homes, Doodie Stark and The Café at No.42.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for leisure and culture Jonathan Chowen said:“I am delighted that so many local businesses from the high streets of Horsham and beyond have stepped up to support us through their generous sponsorship of this unique and exciting project for the town centre.

“Light up Horsham will be a real stand out event for the town and will act as a magnet for people to come and visit Horsham and all it has to offer.

“It will also be a real boost to local retailers at this crucial time of year when they are facing such challenging times.

“It is something completely different for everyone to enjoy and a very fitting finale to round off the incredible Horsham District Year of Culture 2019, bringing the arts, heritage and local businesses together.”