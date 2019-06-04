Library opened at Loxwood Primary School

Loxwood Primary School’s new library has been officially opened by Chichester’s Member of Parliament Gillian Keegan.

Visitors at the opening event had tea and biscuits in the school hall including members of the PTA, past and present, who helped raise money to put towards the library.

Miss Palmer, a teacher that uses the library often, said: “I think it is amazing, it is so much calmer and has good work spaces.

“It has a cosy corner for emotional wellbeing; it gives children more independence when choosing books.

Member of the PTA Lucy Percy said the library has a good selection of books for all ages and nice places to read, while MP Gillian Keegan commented on how bright, colourful and well organised the library was.

For more information about the school, visit www.loxwoodschool.com

READ MORE: Spider-Man to start Horsham’s Riverside Walk

Capel Military Vehicle Show to return with fun for all the family

Horsham’s Funday Sunday anticipated to draw crowds of 20,000