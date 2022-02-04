Levelling Up? ... Don’t hold your breath for Horsham, say residents

Most think Horsham is classed as an affluent area and at the back of the queue for any Government handouts.

However, the Levelling Up proposals have prompted fresh demands for a new hospital to be built in the district.

Many have taken to the West Sussex County Times’ Facebook page to voice their views.

Levelling UP? Not in Horsham, say residents

Scott Davies said: “I think we’re the other side of the levelling up scales,” but he said the area needs a new state-of-the-art A&E and social care centres.

Judith Jennings called for more mental health care, and more care for the elderly.

Donna Elizabeth Mac also wants improvements to mental health services, along with those for people with disabilities, carers, the elderly and vulnerable.

Emma Carraro pointed out that a lack of children’s services “will take its toll in the future.”

Sue Hutchins called for more NHS dentists, saying: “In Storrington we have one NHS dentist and they are not taking any more clients.”

Others want to see improved bus services to villages in the district.

Steve Darby called for fibre broadband in rural areas but Audrey Vickers had a more modest request.

She wants more resting places in Horsham town centre. “We need new higher seats in Swan Walk that the elderly can actually use,” she said.

Angy Burse maintained: “Levelling up to be equal to the North would bring cheaper housing, more countryside, fewer houses, cheaper fuel, cheaper food.”

Andrew Finnegan added: “I think everywhere has a range. But I would say that, as an area, Horsham is pretty affluent and therefore should not attract ‘levelling up’ cash.”

But Julie Woodley disagreed: “Horsham isn’t affluent - we’ve been left behind on a lot of things like public transport, dental services, mental health services, schools, etc etc.

“It looks affluent because they keep shoving in brand new houses here but it’s far from it!

“The transport in places like Blackpool is wonderful in comparison.”